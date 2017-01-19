Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Jimmie Wilson

on 01/19/2017 |
Obituaries

Jimmie Wilson age 63 of Edmonton passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at Metcalfe Health Care in Edmonton. He was the son of the late Austin and Ruthene Jolly Wilson.  He was a member of the New Liberty Baptist Church.

He is survived by an uncle Earl Fields of Edmonton and several cousins.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the New Liberty Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM  Friday and after 9:00 AM  Saturday at the funeral home.

Recent Posts

Comments are closed.

 

 

 

GOOD AS GOOD2

PERSON OF THE DAY

SUZANNE NICHOLS

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

texas2

© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Created by Arcas Digital