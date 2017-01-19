Jimmie Wilson age 63 of Edmonton passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at Metcalfe Health Care in Edmonton. He was the son of the late Austin and Ruthene Jolly Wilson. He was a member of the New Liberty Baptist Church.

He is survived by an uncle Earl Fields of Edmonton and several cousins.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the New Liberty Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM Friday and after 9:00 AM Saturday at the funeral home.