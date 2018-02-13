Logo


JIMMY B “JB” NEAL, JR

on 02/13/2018 |

Mr. Jimmy B. “JB” Neal, Jr., 77, of Glasgow, KY, died on February 10, 2018 at Diversicare.

Mr. Neal was a native of Monroe County, Kentucky and the son of the late Jimmy Buford, Sr and Ada Stone Neal.  He was an employee of Lessenberry Lumber and a member of Hopewell Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Pearl Neal Franklin; brothers Roy Ed Neal and Raymond C. Neal, Fay Neal, Sr. and a niece, Rosie Neal.

Survivors include his brother, Ray “Jim Buck” Neal (Betsy) of Park City, KY; one sister, Gladys Neal of Cincinnati, OH; and a host of nieces and nephews. He also leaves to cherish his other family of 50 years, the Lessenberry family,  where he worked and retired.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, February 16, 2018 at Hopewell Baptist Church in Glasgow, KY with Dr. Michael Rice officiating.  Burial will follow in Barlow Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00 – 8:00 pm on Thursday, February 15, 2018 at Hopewell Baptist Church.

Hayes, Watts & Percell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

