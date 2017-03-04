Jimmy Day, age 72 , of Cave City, KY, departed this life on March 2, 2017 in Nashville, TN. The Hart County native was born on April 16, 1944 to the late Leonard Day and Leetha Thompson.

Jimmy worked for the Hart County Ambulance Service as an EMT and was of the Baptist Faith.

He leaves to honor his memory, two sons Rev. Terry Day (Deidre) of Munfordville, KY and Jason Day (Cindy) of Cub Run, KY and six grandchildren, Kelsey, Trent, Logan, Cameron, Alyssa and Jacie.

Interment will be in Thompson Family Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hart of Autism, P.O. Box 84, Munfordville, KY 42765, or Macedonia United Baptist Church, c/o Jerry Cox, 49 Jack West Rd. Cub Run, KY 42729.

VISITATION

5 – 9 pm, Monday, March 6, 2017

9 – 11 am, Tuesday, March 7, 2017

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

11 am, Tuesday, March 7, 2017

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel