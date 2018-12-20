Logo


JIMMY DUNAGAN

on 12/20/2018

Jimmy Dunagan, age 61, of Horse Cave, passed away on Saturday, December 16, 2018 at his home.  He was a native of Hart County and a retired truck driver.  He enjoyed spending time with his kids, riding and attending motorcycle events, hunting  and was of the Christian faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe & Helen Dunagan; one sister, Joanne Dunagan and one niece, Leslie Dunagan.

He is survived by four children, R. J. Dunagan & Allison Dunagan, both of Greensburg, and Erica Dunagan and Jaxton Dunagan, both of Horse Cave; one brother, Bobby Dunagan of Horse Cave; one sister, Laura Jo Hall & husband, P.J. of Upton; one niece Ashley Arthur; one nephew, Garrett Dunagan; one great-niece, Jossalyn Arthur and a host of relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 23, 2018 at Winn Funeral Home with burial in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery.  Visitation at Winn Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until time of service on Sunday.

