Jimmy “Foxy” Cox, 62, of Brownsville, KY, passed away on December 28, 2016 in Louisville, KY. The Hart County native was born on November 27, 1954, to the late P.T. “Phineas” Cox and Juanita Childress Cox. He was married to Sandra Cox who survives.

“Foxy” worked for Madison’s Flowers for 15 years delivering flowers. He was a member of Poplar Spring United Baptist Church and Sunday School Superintendent. He was also a member of the Brownsville Odd Fellows Lodge #164.

Besides his wife, he leaves to honor his memory one brother, Gary “Cotton” Cox of Munfordville, KY; two sisters, Pam Cox of Munfordville, KY, Patricia Ayers (Denny) of Borden, IN; and several nieces and nephews

Interment will be in Stockholm Church cemetery.

VISITATION

4 pm – 8 pm, Friday, December 30, 2016

10 am – 2 pm, Saturday, December 31, 2016

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

2 pm, Saturday, December 31, 2016