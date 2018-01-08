on 08/01/2018 |

Jimmy Lee Maulden, age 48, of Horse Cave, passed away on Tuesday, July 31, 2018, at his home. He was a farmer and a buffer for several manufacturing companies.

He was preceded in death by his father, James Maulden.

He is survived by his wife, Sylvia Pennington Maulden, of Horse Cave; his mother, Alice Faye Sturgeon Maulden; three daughters, Wendy Self & husband, Donnie, Ashley Combs & husband, Josh, and Amy Baltazar & husband, Kevin, all of Horse Cave; one son, Labo Trowbridge and his wife, Twanna, of Cave City; eleven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a special nephew, James Maulden and his wife, Shannon, of Glasgow; two amazing friends and sidekicks, Dillon and Byron Logsdon; two sisters, Vickie Mauldin (David), and Leona Tummins, both of Glasgow; one brother, Douglas Ringo Wilson of Cave City; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, August 2, at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Little Flock Cemetery at Cub Run. Visitation at Winn Funeral Home on Thursday from 12-8 p.m. and on Friday from 9 a.m. until time of service.