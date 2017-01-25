JIMMY LEE SMITH (UPDATED)

Jimmy Lee Smith, 83, of Cave City died Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at his home after an extended illness. Jimmy was born July 4, 1933, son of the late Woodrow and Katherine Smith. He was a member of East Main St. Methodist Church and attended Boyds Creek Methodist Church.

Jimmy served 10 years in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and two years in the Kentucky Army National Guard. He retired from the Glasgow Police Dept. in 1990 after 29 years of service. He served as chief of police for 18 of those years. Jimmy also worked for the Barren County Sheriff’s office for 13 years as a court security officer. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion and the V.F.W.

Survivors include his wife of 63 years Vickie Duncan Smith; 3 sons Darrell and Tony Smith of Glasgow and Robert Smith (Patricia) of Cave City; 7 grandchildren Leigh Bryant of Burkesville, Courtney Smith of Glasgow, Jeremy Smith (Kristina) of Nuremburg, Germany, Chris Smith (Christina) of Scottsville, Brittney Lunz (Dean) of Henderson, Chad Martin (Tina) and Misty Estes (Matt) of Cave City. He is also survived by 14 great-grandchildren; 3 sisters Loretta Wood (Russell), Virginia Kingrey and Shirley Henrey (Jack); 1 brother Terrell Smith (Michelle) and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son Jimmy Darwin Smith, granddaughter Jennifer; 5 brothers Robert Trigg, Marshall, Clifton, Woodrow Jr. and Michael Smith and 3 sisters Mary Lois Smith, Gloria Jean Smith and Janice Rhea.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Saturday, January 28th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in Glasgow Municipal Cemetery with military honors provided by D.A.V. Chapter 20 of Glasgow. Visitation will begin at 2:00 PM Friday.