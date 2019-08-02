Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

JIMMY LEROY PRUITT

on 02/08/2019 |

Jimmy Leroy Pruitt, 75, of Mud Lick, KY passed away Thursday, February 7th, while in the company of family members, at his home.Jimmy was born in Cumberland County, KY on June 2, 1943, a son of the late Martha (Abney) and Bedford Pruitt. On January 12, 1963, he married Brenda Joyce Isenberg. He was retired from Dana Corporation. He was a member of East Mud Lick Church of Christ.

Jimmy is survived by his wife, Brenda Pruitt; three daughters, Teresa Bybee, and husband, Earl, of Mudlick, KY; Vickie Shaw, and husband, Bradley, of Mudlick, KY; Michelle Newman, and husband Mark, of Sevierville, TN; 3 grandchildren, Tyler Shaw, and wife, Emily, Reuben Bybee, and Parker Newman.; two great grandchildren, Kiptyn Shaw and Tucker Shaw, and several nieces and nephews also survive.  Jimmy is also survived by two sisters, Jean Morgan, of Indianapolis, IN; Coreina Gearlds, of Tompkinsville, KY., sister-in-law, Christina Pruitt of Avon, IN; two brothers, James Pruitt, and wife, Phillis, of Indianapolis, IN; Bedford Pruitt, Jr., and wife, Shirley of Ciscero, IN; brother-in-law, Miron Watson of Crawfordsville, IN.

Other than his parents he is preceded in death by his siblings, Russell Pruitt, Jessie Pruitt, Mitchell Pruitt, Iva Watson, Roxie Tooley, Lucille Raybern, and Flo Mitchell.

Visitation with the family is Saturday, February 9, 10:00 A.M. -2:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “JIMMY LEROY PRUITT”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

CHARLES WAYNE SIMMONS

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
32°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Friday 02/08 0%
High 34° / Low 19°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Saturday 02/09 0%
High 41° / Low 29°
Partly Cloudy
Rain
Sunday 02/10 100%
High 45° / Low 42°
Rain
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.