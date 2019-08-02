on 02/08/2019 |

Jimmy Leroy Pruitt, 75, of Mud Lick, KY passed away Thursday, February 7th, while in the company of family members, at his home.Jimmy was born in Cumberland County, KY on June 2, 1943, a son of the late Martha (Abney) and Bedford Pruitt. On January 12, 1963, he married Brenda Joyce Isenberg. He was retired from Dana Corporation. He was a member of East Mud Lick Church of Christ.

Jimmy is survived by his wife, Brenda Pruitt; three daughters, Teresa Bybee, and husband, Earl, of Mudlick, KY; Vickie Shaw, and husband, Bradley, of Mudlick, KY; Michelle Newman, and husband Mark, of Sevierville, TN; 3 grandchildren, Tyler Shaw, and wife, Emily, Reuben Bybee, and Parker Newman.; two great grandchildren, Kiptyn Shaw and Tucker Shaw, and several nieces and nephews also survive. Jimmy is also survived by two sisters, Jean Morgan, of Indianapolis, IN; Coreina Gearlds, of Tompkinsville, KY., sister-in-law, Christina Pruitt of Avon, IN; two brothers, James Pruitt, and wife, Phillis, of Indianapolis, IN; Bedford Pruitt, Jr., and wife, Shirley of Ciscero, IN; brother-in-law, Miron Watson of Crawfordsville, IN.

Other than his parents he is preceded in death by his siblings, Russell Pruitt, Jessie Pruitt, Mitchell Pruitt, Iva Watson, Roxie Tooley, Lucille Raybern, and Flo Mitchell.

Visitation with the family is Saturday, February 9, 10:00 A.M. -2:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.