Jimmy McCorkle, 79 of Bonnieville passed away Thursday, April 20 at his home. He was the son of the late Rush McCorkle & Alva McCorkle Sanders. He was a retired employee of Premium Foil Products and a member of the Mt. Olivet Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by two sisters Betty Hornback and Maedonna Laverty and by an infant brother.

Jimmy is survived by one daughter Marianna Walters & hus. Jeff of Bonnieville

Two sons Ronnie McCorkle of Bonnieville

Jimmy R. McCorkle & wife Clarice of Munfordville

Four grandchildren Jessica Lewis, Christy Wilson, Bethany Walters & Kaylee Walters

Two great-grandchildren Jimmy Rush Wilson & Christina Smith

Funeral services for Jimmy McCorkle will be 11am Saturday, April 22 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with burial in the Munfordville Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 3-9pm and after 8am Saturday at the Sego Funeral Home.