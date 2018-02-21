on 02/21/2018 |

​Jimmy Neal Siddens, II, 41, of Scottsville, KY passed away Monday, February 19, 2018 at his residence. The Bowling Green, KY native was a 1995 graduate of Allen County-Scottsville High School, a fun loving individual, a blessing to his parents and member of New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. He was a son of the late Jimmy Neal Siddens and Helen Ruth Smith Siddens.

​He is survived by 2 sisters: Julie Murley and husband, Randall, Fountain Run, KY and Shelly Dee Siddens, Scottsville, KY;

2 nieces: Amber Murley Stewart and husband, Andy and Maranda Gillenwater;

​4 nephews: Jake Murley and wife, Tori; Luke Murley; Daniel Murley and Dilon Siddens.

​1 great nephew: Andrew Stewart;

1 great niece: Nova Johnson;

He was preceded in death by 1 brother: Jerry Dee Siddens.

​Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Sunday, February 25, 2018 at Goad Funeral Home with Bro. Billy Moran officiating and burial in Crescent Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be 2:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Saturday and after 8:00 A.M. Sunday until funeral time at Goad Funeral Home.