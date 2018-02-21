on 02/21/2018 |

Jimmy Neal Siddens, 73, of Scottsville, KY passed away Monday, February 19, 2018 at his residence. The Scottsville, KY native was a retired truck driver for Roadway, a farmer, a member of New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church where he served as Deacon and board member of Cedar Springs Volunteer Fire Department. He was a son of the late Jimmie Dee Siddens and Mary Ellen Harrison Siddens.

He is survived by 2 daughters: Julie Murley and husband, Randall, Fountain Run, KY; Shelly Dee Siddens, Scottsville, KY;

6 grandchildren: Amber Murley Stewart and husband, Andy; Jake Murley and wife, Tori; Luke Murley; Daniel Murley; Dilon Siddens and Maranda Gillenwater;

2 great grandchildren: Andrew Stewart and Nova Johnson and numerous nieces and nephews;

He was preceded in death by his wife: Helen Ruth Smith Siddens; 1 son: Jimmy Neal Siddens, II, an infant son: Jerry Dee Siddens and 3 brothers: Sonny Dee Siddens, Charles Harvey Siddens and Clinton “Babe” Siddens.

Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Sunday, February 25, 2018 at Goad Funeral Home with Bro. Billy Moran officiating and burial in Crescent Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be 2:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Saturday and after 8:00 A.M. Sunday at Goad Funeral Home.