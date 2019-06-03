on 03/06/2019 |

Jimmy Ray Phelps age 59 of Edmonton passed away Monday, March 4, 2019 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green. He was the son of the late Millard and Lonia Garrett Phelps. Jimmy was a truck driver and of the Baptist faith.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Thursday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Garrett Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM Wednesday and after 9:00 AM Thursday at the funeral home.

He is survived by his wife Diane Turner Phelps of Edmonton. One daughter Alisha (Brian) Sharp of Edmonton. Three brothers. Owen, Arkley and Gene Phelps all of Edmonton. One sister Helen Jessie of Edmonton. Two grandchildren Kaytlyn and Blake Sharp.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by three sisters: Rae Dial, Linda Dickson and Onie Phelps.