Jimmy Wayne Houchens

on 05/13/2018 |

Jimmy Wayne Houchens, 68, of Glasgow died Friday, May 11, 2018 at Jewish Hospital in Louisville, KY. Born in Barren County he was the son of the late Jim Tom and Mildred Hunt Houchens. Mr. Houchens was retired from South Central Rural Telephone Coop and a farmer. Jimmy loved spending time with his family and was an avid Glasgow Scottie fan attending every sporting event he could.

Survivors include his wife Sheila Maxey Houchens of Glasgow; two daughters Melissa Hale (Keith) and Ashlea Hiser (Buck) both of Glasgow; 2 granddaughters Kaylyn and Khloe Hale; a sister and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 1:00-8:00 Monday and continue Tuesday until time for the services at the funeral home.

