Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Jimmy Weldon Stiltz

on 02/17/2018 |

Jimmy Weldon Stiltz, age 79, of Bonnieville, passed away on Friday, February 16, 2018 at Hardin Memorial Hospital. He was a native of Metcalfe County and a lifelong collector of “stuff”. He was the owner and operator of Country Pawn and Antiques in Three Springs. He was a well-known businessman who was liked and loved by many.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd Weldon “Cotton” Stiltz & Naomi Walton Stiltz; two sons, an infant, Lloyd Jamie Stiltz and Dennis Carl Stiltz.

He is survived by his wife, Joy Cook Stiltz of Bonnieville; three children, Darin Stiltz of Green County; Shawn Stiltz of Los Angeles, CA; Solange “Sissy” Stiltz Soza and her husband, Darby of Buena Park, CA; three step-children, Kimmy Cook and his wife, Tammy of Elizabethtown, Kevin Thompson of Bonnieville & Danny Thompson and his wife, Pam of Bonnieville; 14 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; one sister, Linda Nunn and her husband, Bobby of Hardyville; nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, February 18, 2018 at Winn Funeral Home. Visitation at Winn Funeral on Sunday from 1 p.m. until time of service.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “Jimmy Weldon Stiltz”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

ERNIE RUNYON

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Fog
Currently
45°
Fog
Partly Cloudy
Saturday 02/17 20%
High 45° / Low 31°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Sunday 02/18 10%
High 58° / Low 50°
Clear
Overcast
Monday 02/19 20%
High 70° / Low 62°
Overcast
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« February 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
Mon 19

Spring Soccer Registration

February 19 @ 7:30 AM - February 23 @ 4:30 PM
Sat 24

Benefit Auction and BBQ for Coleton Parsley

February 24 @ 5:00 PM
Sat 24

Glasgow Musical Festive Evening of Piano and Song

February 24 @ 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sat 10

Cinderella’s Closet

March 10 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Wed 11

2017/18 Glasgow High School SBDM Council Meeting Schedule

April 11 @ 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.