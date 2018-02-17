on 02/17/2018 |

Jimmy Weldon Stiltz, age 79, of Bonnieville, passed away on Friday, February 16, 2018 at Hardin Memorial Hospital. He was a native of Metcalfe County and a lifelong collector of “stuff”. He was the owner and operator of Country Pawn and Antiques in Three Springs. He was a well-known businessman who was liked and loved by many.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd Weldon “Cotton” Stiltz & Naomi Walton Stiltz; two sons, an infant, Lloyd Jamie Stiltz and Dennis Carl Stiltz.

He is survived by his wife, Joy Cook Stiltz of Bonnieville; three children, Darin Stiltz of Green County; Shawn Stiltz of Los Angeles, CA; Solange “Sissy” Stiltz Soza and her husband, Darby of Buena Park, CA; three step-children, Kimmy Cook and his wife, Tammy of Elizabethtown, Kevin Thompson of Bonnieville & Danny Thompson and his wife, Pam of Bonnieville; 14 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; one sister, Linda Nunn and her husband, Bobby of Hardyville; nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, February 18, 2018 at Winn Funeral Home. Visitation at Winn Funeral on Sunday from 1 p.m. until time of service.