Jo Ann Ervin, age 76 of Glasgow passed away Monday, April 10, 2017 at Diversicare in Glasgow. She was the daughter of the late Landus Lile and Emma Haire Lile.

She is survived by one son, Danny (Bessie) Ervin of Glasgow. Three Daughters, Cathy (David) Coffey, Freeda (Bobby) Green, both of Smith Grove and Judy Ervin of Glasgow. Two Brothers, Leonard (Jean) Lile of Glasgow and Mark (Sharon) Lile of Edmonton. One Sister, Carolyn Walton of Elizabethtown. 10 Grandchildren and 13 Great-Grandchildren. and a special friend, Ashely Young. Several nieces and nephews also surive.

Jo Ann was also proceeded in death by a son Ricky Ervin and a brother, Verlon Lile.

Funeral Services will be at 1:00pm on Thursday, April 13 at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Houk Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 3:00pm until 8:00pm and on Thursday from 9:00am until the service.