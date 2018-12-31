Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

JO MATTHEWS FIELDS

on 12/31/2018 |

Jo Matthews Fields (Momma Jo), 68, of Mt. Washington, KY and formerly of Glasgow, passed away Wednesday, December 26, 2018 surrounded by her loved ones at Norton Hospital Brownsboro.  Born in Glasgow June 25, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Clifton Matthews and Olene Bartley Matthews.  Jo was a member of Grace Union Baptist Church, a homemaker, a wonderful mother, grandmother and great grand mother.

She is survived by her two children, Lori Parsley and Brad Fields (Shelly); four grandchildren, Whitney and Jared Parsley, Madison and Kaitlyn Fields; six great-grandchildren, Danyelle, Nolan, Austin, Jacelynn and Bryson Parsley and Trinity Sims; three sisters, Judy Glass (Larry, deceased), Jackie Clemmons (Tony) and Jean Crow (Follis); a very dear friend Susie Fields; several nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

A celebration of Momma Jo’s life will be held Saturday, January 12, 2019 from 10 AM to 2 PM with service at 2 PM at Grace Union Baptist Church located at 5505 E. Manslick Rd., Louisville, KY 40219.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “JO MATTHEWS FIELDS”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Wendys Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Wendys Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

ED DARST

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

Issued:
3:43 PM CST on December 31, 2018
Expires:
6:00 PM CST on December 31, 2018

Wind Advisory

Issued:
3:40 PM CST on December 31, 2018
Expires:
9:00 PM CST on December 31, 2018

Special Statement

Issued:
4:18 PM EST on December 31, 2018
Expires:
4:00 PM CST on December 31, 2019
Rain
Currently
59°
Rain
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Monday 12/31 100%
High 67° / Low 41°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Mostly Cloudy
Tuesday 01/01 10%
High 46° / Low 37°
Mostly Cloudy
Overcast
Wednesday 01/02 20%
High 46° / Low 35°
Overcast
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.