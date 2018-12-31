on 12/31/2018 |

Jo Matthews Fields (Momma Jo), 68, of Mt. Washington, KY and formerly of Glasgow, passed away Wednesday, December 26, 2018 surrounded by her loved ones at Norton Hospital Brownsboro. Born in Glasgow June 25, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Clifton Matthews and Olene Bartley Matthews. Jo was a member of Grace Union Baptist Church, a homemaker, a wonderful mother, grandmother and great grand mother.

She is survived by her two children, Lori Parsley and Brad Fields (Shelly); four grandchildren, Whitney and Jared Parsley, Madison and Kaitlyn Fields; six great-grandchildren, Danyelle, Nolan, Austin, Jacelynn and Bryson Parsley and Trinity Sims; three sisters, Judy Glass (Larry, deceased), Jackie Clemmons (Tony) and Jean Crow (Follis); a very dear friend Susie Fields; several nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

A celebration of Momma Jo’s life will be held Saturday, January 12, 2019 from 10 AM to 2 PM with service at 2 PM at Grace Union Baptist Church located at 5505 E. Manslick Rd., Louisville, KY 40219.