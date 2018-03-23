Logo


JOAN BROWN

on 03/23/2018

Joan Brown, 64, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Friday, March 23rd, at her home.

Joan was born in Tompkinsville, KY on April 18, 1953, a daughter of the late Clovie (Botts) and Tom Hutcherson.

Other than her parents she is preceded in death by her siblings, Donald Hutcherson and Alene Howard.

Joan had previously worked in sewing factories and was a baby sitter.

Joan is survived by two daughters, Ashley Brown and Lindsey Brown, of Tompkinsville, KY; a son, Jeremy Brown, of Glasgow, KY; and one granddaughter, Chloe.

Funeral Services will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 2:00 P.M. on Monday, March 26th, 2018.

Visitation is Monday, 11:00 A.M.-2:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Burial is in Ebenezer Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations are requested for funeral expenses.

