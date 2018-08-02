Logo


JOAN ETTA CROWE

on 02/08/2018 |

Joan Etta Crowe, 79, of Glasgow, died Wednesday, February 7, 2018 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital.  She was born in Hemmingford, Quebec Canada the daughter of the late Howard and Alice Wilson Stuart and wife of the late Rollin Leon Crowe who died in December of 2016.  Joan was employed in the food service industry and was a longtime employee of T. J. Samson Hospital.  While her husband was serving in the military, she worked at officer’s clubs and other military base restaurants.  She was very active member of the T. J. Samson Ladies Auxiliary and was a member of the Bethel Independent Baptist Church.

Survivors include her daughter, Deborah Hamilton (Ronnie) of Sulphur Lick; 3 sons Brian Crow (Kim) of Glasgow, Chris Crowe of Glasgow and Richard Crowe (Joretta) of Frankfort; a sister Janice Stuart of Glasgow; 8 grandchildren Jeffrey Hamilton (Joanna), Kevin Hamilton, Samuel, Rachel, Kirsten and Caden Crowe, Stephen and Bradley Crowe (Lindsay); and three great-grandchildren Emma, Ellie and Easton Hamilton.

Funeral services will be 2:30pm Sunday, February 11th at Bethel Independent Baptist Church with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.  Visitation will be Saturday from 3pm until 8pm and Sunday morning from 8am until 12 noon at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home then continue at the church from 1pm until time for the service.

