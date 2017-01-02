Joan M. Haley, 81, of Glasgow died Friday, December 30, 2016 at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital. She was born in Glasgow, the daughter of the late William D. Mosby and Elsie Mae Morgan Mosby. She worked as a bookkeeper for over 42 years at Richardson Hardware in Glasgow and was a lifetime member of the Glasgow Baptist Church.

Survivors include a daughter Janet Dobson (David) of Glasgow; 2 grandchildren Jerimie Peden of Park City and Micah Peden (Julie) of Glasgow; 3 great grandchildren also survive. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Tom Haley and a brother Billy Mosby.

Funeral services will be 11:00am Wednesday, January 4, 2016 at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be after 2:00pm Tuesday at the funeral home and on Wednesday until time for services. Family request that in lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made toward funeral expenses.