JOAN NAPPER SUMMERS

on 02/13/2017 |
Obituaries

napper

Joan Napper Summers, 72, of Glasgow passed away at 7:25 PM Feb. 12, 2017 at The Medical Center- Caverna in Horse Cave.

The Edmonson County native was a retired food server. She was a daughter of the late Lonnie Napper and Dorothy Mae Brooks Napper.

Surviving are a son, Chris Summers (Leisa) of Cave City; two sisters, Connie Nick of Watertown, WI and Angie Napper of Glasgow; a brother, Ben Napper of Roundhill; two grandchildren, Tyler Summers and Sydney Summers; and two great grandchildren.

 Graveside service will be held at 1:30 PM Tuesday at Doyle Cemetery. Visitation will be 11:00 AM-1:00 PM Tuesday at Gravil Funeral Home.

