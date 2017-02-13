Joan Napper Summers, 72, of Glasgow passed away at 7:25 PM Feb. 12, 2017 at The Medical Center- Caverna in Horse Cave.

The Edmonson County native was a retired food server. She was a daughter of the late Lonnie Napper and Dorothy Mae Brooks Napper.

Surviving are a son, Chris Summers (Leisa) of Cave City; two sisters, Connie Nick of Watertown, WI and Angie Napper of Glasgow; a brother, Ben Napper of Roundhill; two grandchildren, Tyler Summers and Sydney Summers; and two great grandchildren.