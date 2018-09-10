Logo


JOAN ROSE COREY

on 10/09/2018

Joan Rose Corey, 86 of Munfordville passed away Monday, Oct. 8 at T.J. Samson Community Hospital. She was a native of Poughkeepsie, NY and the daughter of the late Oliver & Mary Berhance Titus. She was preceded in death by her husband Frank.

Mrs. Corey is survived by five sons-Michael & George Corey both of Munfordville Louie Corey of Elizabethtown, Peter Corey of Fishkill, NY and Jeffrey Corey of Germany three daughters-Christine Corey of Munfordville, Mary Andrews of Georgia and Belinda Clark of Florida; one brother Clayton Titus of New York

The family chose cremation and will schedule a memorial service at a later date.

