on 11/06/2017 |

Joan Spann Wilson, 70, of Glasgow, died Saturday November 4, 2017 at the NHC Healthcare Facility. She was born in Glasgow the daughter of the late Ollis Spann and Mary Bunch Spann. She worked as a beautician for over 20 years in Comanche, TX and as a support manager at Walmart for 18 years. She was a member of Pleasant Point Baptist Church at Austin, KY.

Survivors include a son Terry Dewayne Wilson (Teresa) of Comanche, TX; 2 grandchildren Audrey Katelyn Wilson and Lucas Martin Wilson of Comanche, TX; 1 sister Betty Bray (Jim) of Austin, KY; several nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by 2 brothers Sammy Joe Spann and Ollis Owens Spann, Jr.

The Wilson family has chosen cremation. A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.