Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

JOAN SPANN WILSON

on 11/06/2017 |

Joan Spann Wilson, 70, of Glasgow, died Saturday November 4, 2017 at the NHC Healthcare Facility. She was born in Glasgow the daughter of the late Ollis Spann and Mary Bunch Spann. She worked as a beautician for over 20 years in Comanche, TX and as a support manager at Walmart for 18 years. She was a member of Pleasant Point Baptist Church at Austin, KY.

Survivors include a son Terry Dewayne Wilson (Teresa) of Comanche, TX; 2 grandchildren Audrey Katelyn Wilson and Lucas Martin Wilson of Comanche, TX; 1 sister Betty Bray (Jim) of Austin, KY; several nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by 2 brothers Sammy Joe Spann and Ollis Owens Spann, Jr.

The Wilson family has chosen cremation. A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “JOAN SPANN WILSON”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Chris Poynter 

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
56°
Overcast
Rain
Monday 11/06 100%
High 71° / Low 53°
Rain
Overcast
Tuesday 11/07 20%
High 55° / Low 42°
Overcast
Clear
Wednesday 11/08 10%
High 55° / Low 37°
Clear
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.