Joann Alexander Self 83 of Bowling Green died Sunday at the Medical Center in Bowling Green. She was a member of the Brownsville Missionary Baptist Church.

She is survived by a daughter, Rebecca Hobbs of Bowling Green; two grandsons, Wayne C. Hobbs III and Jon Mathew Hobbs and a nephew Jerry Meredith.

Funeral services for Joann Alexander Self will be held at 2pm Wednesday at the Brownsville Missionary Baptist Church with burial to follow in the Alexander Cemetery. Visitation tonight from 5 to 8Pm and Tuesday 9am to 8pm at Gravil Funeral Home and after 10AM Wednesday at the church.