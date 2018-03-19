Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

JOANN ALEXANDER SELF

on 03/19/2018 |

Joann Alexander Self 83 of Bowling Green  died Sunday at the Medical Center in Bowling Green. She was a member of the Brownsville Missionary Baptist Church.

She is survived by  a daughter, Rebecca Hobbs of Bowling Green; two grandsons, Wayne C. Hobbs III and Jon Mathew Hobbs and a nephew Jerry Meredith.

Funeral services for Joann Alexander Self will be held at 2pm Wednesday at the Brownsville Missionary Baptist Church with burial to follow  in the Alexander Cemetery.   Visitation tonight from 5 to 8Pm and Tuesday 9am to 8pm at Gravil Funeral Home and after 10AM Wednesday at the church.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “JOANN ALEXANDER SELF”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

PENNY HOUCHENS

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
54°
Overcast
Chance of Rain
Monday 03/19 100%
High 65° / Low 43°
Chance of Rain
Chance of Rain
Tuesday 03/20 70%
High 45° / Low 31°
Chance of Rain
Overcast
Wednesday 03/21 20%
High 46° / Low 26°
Overcast
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« March 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Mon 19

Build a Bed Event

March 6 @ 12:00 AM - April 15 @ 12:00 AM
Mon 19

BARREN COUNTY CLEAN UP WEEK

March 19 @ 7:30 AM - March 23 @ 4:30 PM
Mon 19

City Clean Up Week

March 19 @ 8:00 AM - March 23 @ 5:00 PM
Mon 19

Caverna High School Council Meets

March 19 @ 3:30 PM
Mon 19

He’s Alive Community Church Easter Play

March 19 @ 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.