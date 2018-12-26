Logo


JOANNA GRAY GOODMAN

on 12/26/2018 |

Joanna Gray Goodman, 89 of Bowling Green died Sunday, December 23, 2018
The Barren County native was a daughter of the late Joe and Eunice Bishop Gray and wife of the late James T. Goodman, Jr.

She is preceded in death by two sons, Joe Michael Goodman and James Gray Goodman and four brothers, William, Meredith, Kenneth and Leon Gray.

She was a retired employee of Holley Carburetor, a member of Fairview United Methodist Church, Fairview United Methodist Women and Fairview Choir and a Kentucky Colonel.

Her survivors include four grandchildren, Stacy Goodman Woosley (David), Amy Goodman Arnett (Shawn), Thomas Goodman (Heather), Michael Goodman; three great grandchildren, Shawn Thomas Arnett, William Douglas Arnett, Leah Michelle Arnett; one brother, Joe Gray, Jr.; former daughter-in-law, Kathy Goodman McChesney; several nieces and nephews. Her special caregivers, Sue Sharer, Linda Brooks, Phyllis Borders and Jeanettia Shirley.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Old Zion Cemetery. Visitation 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday and 9:00 a.m. -1:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

