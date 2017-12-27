Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

JoAnna Hudson Cann

on 12/27/2017 |

JoAnna Hudson Cann, age 97 of Leitchfield, KY, departed this life on Tuesday, December 26, 2017.  The Grayson County native was born on August 2, 1920 to the late Tice and Pearl Meece Hudson.  She was the devoted wife and helpmate to her husband of sixty-five years, Bro. Carmen Cann, who preceded her in death. 

Mama Jo retired as the owner of Cann’s Store.  She was a member of Broadway Missionary Baptist Church, and a true prayer warrior with unending faith.

She leaves to honor her memory— one son, Dann Cann (Kathi) of Leitchfield; one daughter, Dixie Mahurin (Pete) of Bowling Green; two granddaughters, Amber Dale Cann (Adam) of LaGrange and Sarah Jo Mahurin (Matthew) of New Haven, Connecticut; one great granddaughter, June Mutter; one niece, Dorothy Snyder and a dear friend, Mary Lee Williams.

Interment will be in Broadway Church Cemetery.

VISITATION
2  – 7 pm, Thursday, December 28, 2017

10 am – 1 pm, Friday, December 29, 2017

Broadway Missionary Baptist Church, Leitchfield, KY

FUNERAL SERVICE
1 pm, Friday, December 29, 2017

Broadway Missionary Baptist Church, Leitchfield, KY

 

Recent Posts

No Responses to “JoAnna Hudson Cann”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

AARON MORRISON

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
16°
Overcast
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday 12/27 0%
High 25° / Low 13°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Thursday 12/28 0%
High 34° / Low 21°
Clear
Overcast
Friday 12/29 0%
High 38° / Low 23°
Overcast
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« December 2017 » loading...
S M T W T F S
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
Wed 27

Story Hour at Metcalfe County Public Hour

December 27 @ 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Thu 28

Yoga Class

December 28 @ 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Wed 10

Glasgow High School SBDM Council

January 10 2018 @ 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Wed 10

2017/18 Glasgow High School SBDM Council Meeting Schedule

January 10 2018 @ 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Thu 18

Highland Elementary SBDM Council Meeting

January 18 2018 @ 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.