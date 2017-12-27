on 12/27/2017 |

JoAnna Hudson Cann, age 97 of Leitchfield, KY, departed this life on Tuesday, December 26, 2017. The Grayson County native was born on August 2, 1920 to the late Tice and Pearl Meece Hudson. She was the devoted wife and helpmate to her husband of sixty-five years, Bro. Carmen Cann, who preceded her in death.

Mama Jo retired as the owner of Cann’s Store. She was a member of Broadway Missionary Baptist Church, and a true prayer warrior with unending faith.

She leaves to honor her memory— one son, Dann Cann (Kathi) of Leitchfield; one daughter, Dixie Mahurin (Pete) of Bowling Green; two granddaughters, Amber Dale Cann (Adam) of LaGrange and Sarah Jo Mahurin (Matthew) of New Haven, Connecticut; one great granddaughter, June Mutter; one niece, Dorothy Snyder and a dear friend, Mary Lee Williams.

Interment will be in Broadway Church Cemetery.

VISITATION

2 – 7 pm, Thursday, December 28, 2017

10 am – 1 pm, Friday, December 29, 2017

Broadway Missionary Baptist Church, Leitchfield, KY

FUNERAL SERVICE

1 pm, Friday, December 29, 2017

Broadway Missionary Baptist Church, Leitchfield, KY