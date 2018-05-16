on 05/16/2018 |

Joe Anne Zwakenberg 69 of Cave City, Ky departed this life on Monday, May 14, 2016 at her residence. The Hart County native was born July 16, 1948 to the late Ernest and Gladys Adwell Sturgeon. She was married to Garrit Zwakenberg, Jr who survives. Joe Anne was a housewife and a member of the Horse Cave Baptist Church.

Besides her husband she leaves to honor her memory one son, Trey Zwakenberg (Aurlie) of Baltimore, Maryland; one daughter, April Beth Marlin( Derrick) of Franklin; three brothers, Billie Sturgeon (Norma) of Louisville, Clabern Sturgeon(Shirley) of Romeoville, Illinois and Harold Sturgeon (Cindy) of Horse Cave.

Funeral services for Joe Anne Zwakenberg will be held at 11AM Friday, May 18, 2018 at the Patton Funeral Home, Park City Chapel with interment in the Cave City Cemetery. Visitation from 2 to 8pm Thursday and from 9 to 11AM Friday. Memorial contributions can be made to Gideons International, PO Box 140800, Nashville, Tennessee, 37214.