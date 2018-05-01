Logo


Joe Cole

on 01/05/2018 |

Joe Cole, age 60 of Brownsville, KY, departed this life on Thursday, January 4, 2018 at TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, TN. The Edmonson County native was born on June 23, 1957 to the late Leroy and Evelyn “Peggy” Cole. He shared his life with best friend and wife, Mary Alice Cole, who survives.

Joe worked previously as a receiving clerk for Country Oven Bakery. He later worked for Edmonson County Schools as an instructional assistant. He mentored to many children, and was lovingly known as “Big Dog”. He was saved as a child, and became a member of Cedar Springs United Baptist Church. Joe was a family man and truly enjoyed being a husband, father, papaw, brother, uncle, cousin and friend to many people. He was an avid wildcat fan and loved cheering for both the Edmonson County Wildcats and the Kentucky Wildcats.

Besides his wife, he leaves to honor his memory— one son, Scott Cole of Brownsville; two brothers, Gary Cole (Paulette) of Cedar Springs and Jimmy Cole (Corentha) of Chalybeate; five grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his daughter, April LeaTriece Posze.

Interment will be in Alexander Cemetery.

VISITATION
12 – 8 pm, Saturday, January 6, 2018

10 am – 2 pm, Sunday, January 7, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE
2 pm, Sunday, January 7, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

