Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

JOE DANNY HALE

on 08/14/2018 |

Joe Danny Hale, 69, of Smiths Grove, KY died Monday, August 13, 2018 at the Medical Center of Bowling Green.  He was born in Glasgow, the son of the late John Henry and Mattie Jeanette Wilson Hale.  Joe was a former lab x-ray technician and was employed by Dr. Robert McKinley and T. J. Samson Hospital and later became a sales representative for laboratory equipment.  He attended the Shiloh Baptist Church.

Survivors include two sons, Danny Hale of Burkesville and Robert Hale of Hiseville; 2 grandchildren Madison Hale and Daniel Hale; a step-son Jason Cross and wife Mitzi of Pikeville, KY; 3 step-grandchildren Noah, Luka and Macy Cross; a brother Jim Hale and wife Madeline of Glasgow; 2 sisters Mary Hamilton of Glasgow, Sybil Kidd and husband Walter of Glasgow; sister-in-law Norma Hale of Glasgow; two aunts Ruth Wilson of Texas and Marie Wilson of Glasgow; and a special family friend Valerie Stokes.  .  Several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his parents Joe was preceded in death by his wife Carolyn Honeycutt Hale; a brother John Hale, Jr.; a sister and her husband Barbara Wade and Joe Benny Wade and a brother-in-law Hack Hamilton.

Funeral service will be 11:00 AM Saturday, August 18th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Hiseville Cemetery.  Visitation will be Friday from 4pm until 8pm and Saturday morning before the service

Recent Posts

No Responses to “JOE DANNY HALE”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 


Person of the Day

 

SUE ROACH PROFFITT

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
86°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday 08/14 0%
High 88° / Low 67°
Partly Cloudy
Overcast
Wednesday 08/15 20%
High 86° / Low 71°
Overcast
Thunderstorm
Thursday 08/16 80%
High 86° / Low 69°
Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.