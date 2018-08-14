on 08/14/2018 |

Joe Danny Hale, 69, of Smiths Grove, KY died Monday, August 13, 2018 at the Medical Center of Bowling Green. He was born in Glasgow, the son of the late John Henry and Mattie Jeanette Wilson Hale. Joe was a former lab x-ray technician and was employed by Dr. Robert McKinley and T. J. Samson Hospital and later became a sales representative for laboratory equipment. He attended the Shiloh Baptist Church.

Survivors include two sons, Danny Hale of Burkesville and Robert Hale of Hiseville; 2 grandchildren Madison Hale and Daniel Hale; a step-son Jason Cross and wife Mitzi of Pikeville, KY; 3 step-grandchildren Noah, Luka and Macy Cross; a brother Jim Hale and wife Madeline of Glasgow; 2 sisters Mary Hamilton of Glasgow, Sybil Kidd and husband Walter of Glasgow; sister-in-law Norma Hale of Glasgow; two aunts Ruth Wilson of Texas and Marie Wilson of Glasgow; and a special family friend Valerie Stokes. . Several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his parents Joe was preceded in death by his wife Carolyn Honeycutt Hale; a brother John Hale, Jr.; a sister and her husband Barbara Wade and Joe Benny Wade and a brother-in-law Hack Hamilton.

Funeral service will be 11:00 AM Saturday, August 18th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Hiseville Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 4pm until 8pm and Saturday morning before the service