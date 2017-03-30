Joe Grauman “Buddy” Stuart II, 83, of Louisville, passed away peacefully in his sleep Wednesday morning, April 29, 2017, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. He is survived by his three children, Mary (and Billy) Sanders of Cecilia, Margaret “Jo Jo” Stuart of Louisville, and Michael Stuart of Louisville, also a sister, Laura Jean Weatherford of Lawrenceburg, and three grandchildren, Maria (and Dan) Hatfield of Springdale, Arkansas, Burke (and Charlene) Sanders of Ruskin, Florida, and Megan (and Ethan) Barker of Elizabethtown.

Born March 3, 1934 in Rowletts, Kentucky, Joe was the second child of (Joe) Grauman and Marguerite Tharpe Stuart. He was raised in Horse Cave and attended Caverna High School, where he excelled in both football and basketball. Following graduation, he attended the University of Kentucky on a football scholarship and had the opportunity to play under legendary coach Paul “Bear” Bryant. Afterwards, he served honorably in the United States Navy Seabees. Joe then settled in Louisville where he worked and raised his family.

Joe was a devoted father and proud grandfather. Much of his life was spent tirelessly advocating for the special care needs of his two younger children. He was a talented craftsman and freely shared his skills with anyone in need. Joe was a kind and gracious gentleman and will forever be missed by those who knew and loved him.

A graveside service will be held at Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at 11:00 a.m., CST, by Winn Funeral Home. All are welcomed to attend and commermorate Joe Stuart’s life and passing. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent, in Joe’s honor, to Kaleidoscope Adult Day Program, 10330 Bunsen Way, Louisville, Kentucky, 40299.