03/11/2018

Joe L. White, 77 of Smiths Grove died Sunday, March 11, 2018 at the Medical Center

The Warren County native was a son of the late Fraizer and Elizabeth Clasby White and is preceded in death by his sister, Veneta Burris. He was a maintenance worker at SKF and a farmer. He was a US Army veteran and a member of the Buck Creek Sportsman Club.

His survivors include his wife Patsy Lawrence White; two children, Chris White and Tammy Goodman; two grandchildren, Cody Goodman and Madison Goodman; one niece, Ann Humphrey; three nephews, Harold Burris, Steve Burris, Charlie Burris.

Funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Smiths Grove Chapel with burial in Pleasant Grove Cemetery with military honors at graveside. Visitation will be 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.