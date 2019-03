on 03/05/2019 |

Joe Lane Travis, 87, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019 at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital.

Memorial service will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with inurnment in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Glasgow Chapter 20 DAV will provide military honors at the cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday and after 9:00 A.M. Saturday until time for services at the funeral home.