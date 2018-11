on 11/20/2018 |

Joe Neal Isenberg, age 70 of Harrison Pa. (formerly of Summer Shade) died November 18, 2018 in Pennsylvania.

Funeral services will be 1:00 pm Saturday, November 24, 2018 at the McMurtrey Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Summer Shade Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday, November 23, 2018 from 2:00 – 8:00 pm and on Saturday from 8:00 till service time of 1:00 at the funeral home