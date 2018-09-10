Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

JOE P. DEAN, SR

on 10/09/2018 |


Joe P. Dean, Sr., 87, Glasgow, died Monday, October 8, 2018, at Norton’s Hospital in Louisville. Born in Glasgow, he was the son of the late Powell Preston Dean and Viola Frances Slone Dean.

Joe was a retired lineman at the Glasgow Electric Plant Board; a member and deacon of the First Christian Church; and a member of the Allen Lodge #24 F. & A. M.

Survivors include his wife Effie; two sons: Joe P. Dean, Jr. and wife Debbie, and Mike Dean and wife Pat; two grandsons: Adam Dean and Trey Dean, all of Glasgow.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday at the First Christian Church with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home and after 9 a.m. Thursday at the church. Masonic services will be held at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Alternative expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to First Christian Church or a favorite charity.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “JOE P. DEAN, SR”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 

Person of the Day

CARLIE LIKENS

 

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Currently
83°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday 10/09 0%
High 86° / Low 67°
Partly Cloudy
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wednesday 10/10 50%
High 84° / Low 57°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Partly Cloudy
Thursday 10/11 20%
High 65° / Low 41°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.