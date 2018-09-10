on 10/09/2018 |



Joe P. Dean, Sr., 87, Glasgow, died Monday, October 8, 2018, at Norton’s Hospital in Louisville. Born in Glasgow, he was the son of the late Powell Preston Dean and Viola Frances Slone Dean.

Joe was a retired lineman at the Glasgow Electric Plant Board; a member and deacon of the First Christian Church; and a member of the Allen Lodge #24 F. & A. M.

Survivors include his wife Effie; two sons: Joe P. Dean, Jr. and wife Debbie, and Mike Dean and wife Pat; two grandsons: Adam Dean and Trey Dean, all of Glasgow.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday at the First Christian Church with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home and after 9 a.m. Thursday at the church. Masonic services will be held at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Alternative expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to First Christian Church or a favorite charity.