JOE P STEEEN, JR

on 09/26/2018 |

Joe P. Steen, Jr., 86, died Tuesday in Louisville. A native of Hiseville, he was a son of the late Christine Crawford and Joe P. Steen, Sr. He was a graduate of Park City High School; a retired maintenance supervisor at Rohm and Haas Chemical Plant; a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Korean Conflict; and a member of the Mill Street Church of Christ in Leitchfield.

Survivors include three children: Joe N. Steen and wife Willie, Patricia “Lynne” Lowry and husband Wayne, and Janice Ray Riggle all of Louisville; 5 grandchildren: Paula Marie Steen, Collin Andrew Hundley, Brandy Jo Riggle, David Neil Riggle, and Sarah Steen; 7 great-grandchildren: Kerill Riggle, Kendrick Riggle, Naomi Riggle, Christine Riggle, Eve Lynne Hundley, Alexandria Frost, and Wyatt Johnson; one sister, Sue Pedigo of Cave City; three sisters-in-law, Joyce Steen of Glasgow, Lois Smith of Louisville, and Doris Smith of Cave City; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Sara Ann Smith Steen; two children: Kathy Jo Steen and Leslie Scott Steen; two sisters: Patty Marsh and Anita Gentry; one brother, Douglas Steen; two brothers-in-law, James Gentry and Don Pedigo.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home. Burial with military honors will be in Cave City Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and after 10 Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Kosair Charities.