Joe Skaggs, age 79, of Brownsville, KY departed this life on Friday, January 4, 2018 at the Genesis Edmonson Center. The Edmonson County native was born on October 22, 1939 to the late Carl and Luzana Skaggs. He was married to Willa Dene Skaggs, who also preceded him in death.

Joe was a United States Air Force veteran, and retired as a truck driver. During his spare time, he thoroughly enjoyed singing and spending time with his friends at Brownsville Karaoke.

He leaves to honor his memory— two daughters, Bonnie Ann Taylor (Danny) of Park City and Chrissie Deweese (Lannie) of Sweeden; seven grandchildren, Daniel Taylor, Jeremy Skaggs (Jennifer), Andrew Taylor (Ashley), Erica Haley (Steven), Amber Hardcastle (Chad), Tarashane Thompson (Brandon) and Clay Deweese (Heather); thirteen great-grandchildren and one brother, Terry Skaggs of Michigan. Besides his wife and parents, he was also preceded in death by his son, Eric Skaggs.

Interment will be in Light Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Light Cemetery Fund, c/o Jimmy Cooke, 983 Chalybeate Road, Smiths Grove, KY 42171.

VISITATION

2 – 8 pm, Monday, January 7, 2019

9 – 11 am, Tuesday, January 8, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

11 am, Tuesday, January 8, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chape