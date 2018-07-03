Logo


JOE TUNKS

on 03/07/2018

Joe Tunks, age 69 of Mammoth Cave, KY departed this life on Monday, March 5, 2018 at his residence. The London, KY native was born on January 15, 1949 to the late Joseph L. Ryan and the late Juanita Galloway Tunks. He was married to Joy E. Tunks, who survives.

Joe retired from Woodcraft Industries, and was a member of Barren River Baptist Church. He coached baseball and football in Warren County for over twenty years, and was a member of the Warren County Youth Football Hall of Fame.

Besides his wife, he leaves to cherish his memory- four sons, Kristen Tunks of Bowling Green, Jason Tunks (Stephanie) of Bowling Green, K.B. Tunks (Shelly) of Bowling Green and Justin Tunks of Columbus, OH; two stepsons, Matthew Hamilton of Brownsville and Joseph Thornsberry (Misty) of Chalybeate; one stepdaughter, Dorie Phelps (David) of Beaver Dam; four grandchildren; nine step grandchildren; one great grandchild and four step great grandchildren.

Interment will be in Brownsville Cemetery.

VISITATION

5 – 8 pm, Friday, March 9, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

11 am – 1 pm, Saturday, March 10, 2018

Providence Knob Baptist Church

MEMORIAL SERVICE

1 pm, Saturday, March 10, 2018

Providence Knob Baptist Church, Rockfield, KY

