Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

JOE WAYNE GOSSETT

on 09/11/2018 |

Joe Wayne Gossett, 85, of Summer Shade, died Monday, September 10, 2018 at T J Samson Hospital. Born October 7, 1932 in Summer Shade, he was a son of the late Urey and Lillie Nunnally Gossett. He was the husband of Gertie Lougene Shive Gossett, who survives. They were married 64 years.

He was a carpenter, farmer and former owner of Shirts and More. He was a Navy veteran.

Other than his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Debbie (Clay) Scott, Scottsville and Rhonda (Steve) Thompson, Center; one brother William (Liz) Gossett, South Carolina; five grandchildren, Nathan (Sharna) Acree, Ashley (Daniel) Gallagher, Sarah Scott, Tara (Travis) Wright, and Kayla (Joseph) Eaton; and eight grandchildren Tanner, Trigg, and Jenna Acree, Griffin and Grayson Gallagher, Bryson and Saylor Wright, and Allie Jo Eaton.

Funeral services will be Friday, September 14, 2018 at 1:00 PM at McMurtrey Funeral Home, with Brother Richard Lile officiating. Burial will follow in the Missionary Mound Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, September 13, 2018, 3:00-8:00 PM and on Friday after 7:00 AM until time of services at 1:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Missionary Mound Cemetery.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “JOE WAYNE GOSSETT”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 

Person of the Day

AMY HOLLEY

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Mostly Cloudy
Currently
61°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy
Tuesday 09/11 0%
High 75° / Low 59°
Mostly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday 09/12 10%
High 81° / Low 63°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Thursday 09/13 10%
High 86° / Low 65°
Clear
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.