on 09/11/2018 |

Joe Wayne Gossett, 85, of Summer Shade, died Monday, September 10, 2018 at T J Samson Hospital. Born October 7, 1932 in Summer Shade, he was a son of the late Urey and Lillie Nunnally Gossett. He was the husband of Gertie Lougene Shive Gossett, who survives. They were married 64 years.

He was a carpenter, farmer and former owner of Shirts and More. He was a Navy veteran.

Other than his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Debbie (Clay) Scott, Scottsville and Rhonda (Steve) Thompson, Center; one brother William (Liz) Gossett, South Carolina; five grandchildren, Nathan (Sharna) Acree, Ashley (Daniel) Gallagher, Sarah Scott, Tara (Travis) Wright, and Kayla (Joseph) Eaton; and eight grandchildren Tanner, Trigg, and Jenna Acree, Griffin and Grayson Gallagher, Bryson and Saylor Wright, and Allie Jo Eaton.

Funeral services will be Friday, September 14, 2018 at 1:00 PM at McMurtrey Funeral Home, with Brother Richard Lile officiating. Burial will follow in the Missionary Mound Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, September 13, 2018, 3:00-8:00 PM and on Friday after 7:00 AM until time of services at 1:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Missionary Mound Cemetery.