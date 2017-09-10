Logo


JOHN ALBERT WILES

on 10/09/2017 |

John Albert Wiles, 84, formerly of Scottsville, died Sunday, October 8, 2017, at his Cave City residence.  A native of Ohio, he was a retired tool and die maker having worked with Gaugler Industries now Furukawa in Columbus, Ohio.  He was a member of the UAW and a U. S. Army Veteran during the Korean Conflict.

Survivors include two daughters: June Walter and husband Bill of Glasgow, and Linda Case of Nashville; one grandson: Jeremy Walter and wife Kimberly of Cave City; two great-grandsons: Landon Walter and Lincoln Walter; one brother: Jay Wiles of Sacramento, CA.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens.  Visitation will be after 9:00 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

 

