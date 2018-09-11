on 11/09/2018 |

Mr. John Aldon Moore of Celina, Tennessee passed away Thursday, November 8, 2018, at the Cookeville Regional Medical Center in Cookeville, Tennessee, having attained the age of 70 years, 2 months, and 30 days. He was born in Peytonsburg, Kentucky on Monday, August 9, 1948, the son of Grover W. and Nellie (Key) Moore. He was of Christian faith, a member of Cumberland Lodge #413 F. & A. M., and a Funeral Director at Norris-New Funeral Home and Campbell-New Funeral Home.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy Moore, and nephew, Baby John. He is survived by his wife, Peggy (Capps) Moore of Celina, Tennessee, whom he wed Friday, November 24, 1972, brother, Charles Moore of Peytonsburg, Kentucky, sister, Linda (and Dan) Nicoson of Greenwood, Indiana, sisters-in-law, Valis Moore of Beech Grove, Indiana, Grace (and Willie Ray) Foster of Celina, Tennessee, Betty (and Johnnie) Barnes of Sparta, Tennessee, Gaye Capps of Celina, Tennessee, a very special friend, Freda Thompson of Celina, Tennessee, and several very special nieces and nephews.

The Funeral service will be conducted on Sunday, November 11, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky. Burial will be in the Williams Cemetery in Clay County, Tennessee. The family will receive friends after 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 10, 2018, until the funeral hour on Sunday. Masonic Rites will be performed by Cumberland Lodge #413 F. & A. M. on Saturday, November 10, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. at Norris-New Funeral Home. The Lodge will open at 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate contributions to Williams Cemetery c/o Vernon Groce, 68 Otis Webb Road, Celina, Tennessee 38551. Norris-New Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.