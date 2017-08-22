on 08/22/2017 |

John “Big John” Bewley, age 73, of Chalybeate, KY, departed this life on Monday, August 21, 2017 at Genesis Health Care in Brownsville, KY. The Edmonson County native was born on June 25, 1944 to late Wilbert “Bill” Bewley and the late Millie Gipson Bewley. John was married to the late Fay Priddy Bewley and Perri Houser Bewley of Chalybeate.

He was a farmer, a bus driver for the Edmonson County School System, and a member of Chalybeate United Baptist Church.

Beside his wife, he leaves to honor his memory, one son, John Allen Bewley of Bardstown; one daughter, Julie Ann Bewley of Smiths Grove; two stepsons, Joshua Lawalin (Sara) of Tell City, IN and Phillip Lawalin (Katie) of Blacksburg, VA; one stepdaughter, Erika Hollinden (Andy) of Tell City, IN; one granddaughter, Mya Lynn Bewley; four step grandchildren, Else Lawalin, Leo Lawalin, Leah Hollinden, Grayson Hollinden; two brothers, James “Tinker” Bewley (Norma Jean) of Cedar Springs and Ralph Bewley (Linda) of Bowling Green and three sisters, Zula Cowles of Bowling Green, Clara Napier (M.A.) of Bowling Green and Hazel Wilson (Tommy) of Shepherdsville.

Memorial contributions can be made to: John Bewley Memorial Fund, c/o Patton Funeral Home, PO Box 326, Brownsville, KY, 42210

Interment will be in Kinser Cemetery.

VISITATION

11 am – 8 pm, Thursday, August 24, 2017

9 – 11 am, Friday, August 25, 2017

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

11 am, Friday, August 25, 2017

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel