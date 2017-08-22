Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

JOHN “BIG JOHN” BEWLEY

on 08/22/2017 |

John “Big John” Bewley, age 73, of Chalybeate, KY, departed this life on Monday, August 21, 2017 at Genesis Health Care in Brownsville, KY. The Edmonson County native was born on June 25, 1944 to late Wilbert “Bill” Bewley and the late Millie Gipson Bewley. John was married to the late Fay Priddy Bewley and Perri Houser Bewley of Chalybeate.

He was a farmer, a bus driver for the Edmonson County School System, and a member of Chalybeate United Baptist Church.

Beside his wife, he leaves to honor his memory, one son, John Allen Bewley of Bardstown; one daughter, Julie Ann Bewley of Smiths Grove; two stepsons, Joshua Lawalin (Sara) of Tell City, IN and Phillip Lawalin (Katie) of Blacksburg, VA; one stepdaughter, Erika Hollinden (Andy) of Tell City, IN; one granddaughter, Mya Lynn Bewley; four step grandchildren, Else Lawalin, Leo Lawalin, Leah Hollinden, Grayson Hollinden; two brothers, James “Tinker” Bewley (Norma Jean) of Cedar Springs and Ralph Bewley (Linda) of Bowling Green and three sisters, Zula Cowles of Bowling Green, Clara Napier (M.A.) of Bowling Green and Hazel Wilson (Tommy) of Shepherdsville.

Memorial contributions can be made to: John Bewley Memorial Fund, c/o Patton Funeral Home, PO Box 326, Brownsville, KY, 42210

Interment will be in Kinser Cemetery.

VISITATION

11 am – 8 pm, Thursday, August 24, 2017

9 – 11 am, Friday, August 25, 2017

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

11 am, Friday, August 25, 2017

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

Recent Posts

No Responses to “JOHN “BIG JOHN” BEWLEY”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Junior Morrison
SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS
 

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Rain
Currently
78°
Rain
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Tuesday 08/22 80%
High 91° / Low 66°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday 08/23 10%
High 81° / Low 57°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Thursday 08/24 10%
High 80° / Low 56°
Clear
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.