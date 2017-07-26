on 07/26/2017 |

John Bruce Patton, 64 of Lakewood, Colorado, formerly of Edmonson County, died Friday, July 21, 2017 n Lakewood. He was a laborer and of the Baptist faith.

He is survived by three sons, John Patton of Bowling Green, Samuel Patton of Fredonia and Steve Patton of Nashville, Tennessee; two daughters, Marty Patton of Bowling Green and Robyn Patton of Montreal, Canada; two sisters, Devra Patton West of Scottsdale, Arizona and Dana Patton of Southhaven,Mississippi; two half brothers, Jerry Patton (Marilyn) and Steve Patton (Jeanne) both of Brownsville and three grandchildren.

Funeral services for John Bruce Patton will be held at 2PM Friday, July 28, 2017 at the Patton Funeral Home, Brownsville Chapel with interment in the Sweeden Church Cemetery. Visitation from 11AM to 2PM Friday.