03/05/2018

John Charles Perry, 42 of Bonnieville passed away Saturday morning at a friends home in Cub Run.

He is survived by his father-Glenn Perry of Bonnieville

1 son-John Perry of Knoxville, TN

1 daughter-Samantha Perry of Strawberry Plains, TN

1 step-son-Nick Stone of Indiana

3 step-daughters-Amy of Indiana

Shanna Yarborough of Indiana and also Kayla

3 brothers-Michael Perry of Knoxville, TN

Victor Perry of Corbin, KY

Troy Perry of Naples, FL

3 sisters-Christy Crowe of Knoxville, TN

Candy Carter of Corbin, KY and Kayla of Clinton, TN

Funeral services for John Charles Perry will be 2pm Tuesday in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with burial in the Brackett Cemetery at Upton. Visitation will be after 8:30am Tuesday at the Sego Funeral Home