on 04/09/2018 |

john Clifton Thomerson, 79, Glasgow, died Sunday morning April 8, 2018. He was a Barren County native; son of the late Howard (H.H.) and Mary Pearl Lowery Thomerson. He was the former owner and operator of Glasgow Auto Sales and he attended the Bethel Independent Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Maydell Furlong Thomerson of Glasgow; two sons: Mike Thomerson (Kathy Walker) of Glasgow and Tommy Thomerson (Karen Ramsey) of Bowling Green; three grandchildren: Michael Eric Thomerson, Holly Thomerson (John), and Adam Chapman; three great-grandchildren: Presley Hope Thomerson, Brendon Cooper, and Ellah Chapman.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers: Raymond, Roy, and Joe Thomerson; and one sister, Ann Dickson.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Old Zion Cemetery. Visitation will be after 9:00 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.