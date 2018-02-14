Logo


JOHN CURD

on 02/14/2018

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mr. John Curd, 54, of Louisville, KY died on February 6, 2018 at Norton Hospital in Louisville, KY.

Mr. Curd was a native of Glasgow, KY and the son of the late Otha and Louise Curd.  He was an employee of Hayes, Watts & Percell Funeral Home in Glasgow, KY and a member of the KMA.

Survivors include two nephews, Michael Conn (Joann) of Louisville, KY and Ronald Curd (Emma) of Louisville, KY.

Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, February 16, 2018 at Hayes, Watts & Percell Funeral Home in Glasgow, KY.

Visitation will from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Thursday, February 15, 2018 also at Hayes, Watts & Percell Funeral Home.

Hayes, Watts & Percell Funeral Home is is charge of arrangements.

 

