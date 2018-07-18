on 07/18/2018 |

John Denver White, 86, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Tuesday, July 17, 2018, at Monroe County Medical Center. John was born in Tompkinsville, KY on August 1, 1931, a Son of the late Dave White and Viola “Ola” (Abney) White. He worked in Maintenance at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

John is survived by two sons, Ronnie Earl White, and wife, Pamela, and Danny White, both of Indianapolis, 3 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Other than his parents, he is proceeded in death by a daughter, Darlene White; two brothers, Denton and Dennis White; and four sisters, Lecta Moore, Ethel Geralds, Lelo Moore, and Effie Brown.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, July 20, 2018 at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Visitation is Thursday from 4:00 -8:00 P.M. and Friday from 6:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M. Burial is in Centerpoint Cemetery

Donations are suggested to Centerpoint Cemetery.