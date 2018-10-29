John Edward Satterly age 61 of Munfordville passed away Sunday evening at the Medical Center Caverna ER.
He was a former employee with General Shale Brick Company. He was preceded in death by his father Raymond T. Satterly.
John is survived by his wife Christine Larimore Satterly
Mother-Emily Mae Satterly of Cub Run
Two sons-John Edward Satterly, Jr. of Munfordville
Joshua Satterly of Horse Cave
Four daughters-Linda Smolik of Munfordville
Roberta Wilson of Brownsville
Jamie Rucker of Munfordville
Sandra Martin of Munfordville
Two brothers-Raymond Satterly, Jr. of Brandenburg
Paul A. Satterly of Upton
Two sisters-Loretta Satterly of Hodgenville
Linda Gail Newman of Mt. Washington
13 grandchildren & 12 great-grandchildren
Funeral services for John Edward Satterly will be 1pm Thursday in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. Lewis Newman officiating. Visitation will be from 5-9pm Wednesday and will continue after 8am Thursday at the Sego Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Satterly cemetery on the farm.
No Responses to “JOHN EDWARD SATTERLY”