JOHN EDWARD SATTERLY

on 10/29/2018 |

John Edward Satterly age 61 of Munfordville passed away Sunday evening at the Medical Center Caverna ER.

He was a former employee with General Shale Brick Company.  He was preceded in death by his father Raymond T. Satterly.

John is survived by his wife Christine Larimore Satterly

Mother-Emily Mae Satterly of Cub Run

Two sons-John Edward Satterly, Jr. of Munfordville

Joshua Satterly of Horse Cave

Four daughters-Linda Smolik of Munfordville

Roberta Wilson of Brownsville

Jamie Rucker of Munfordville

Sandra Martin of Munfordville

Two brothers-Raymond Satterly, Jr. of Brandenburg

Paul A. Satterly of Upton

Two sisters-Loretta Satterly of Hodgenville

Linda Gail Newman of Mt. Washington

13 grandchildren & 12 great-grandchildren

Funeral services for John Edward Satterly will be 1pm Thursday in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. Lewis Newman officiating.  Visitation will be from 5-9pm Wednesday and will continue after 8am Thursday at the Sego Funeral Home.  Burial will be in the Satterly cemetery on the farm.

