JOHN EDWARD TYLER, SR

on 10/16/2017 |

John Edward Tyler, Sr., 82, Glasgow, passed away Sunday October 15, 2017 at his residence.  Born September 2, 1935 in Selingsgrove, PA he was the son of the late Samuel F. and Martha C. Dunkelberger Tyler.  He was married to the late Wanda E. Vincent Tyler who preceded him in death on February 4, 2015.  He graduated from Selingsgrove High School and received his engineering degree from the University of Pittsburg and his master’s degree from the University of Bucknell.  He was a retired electronic engineer having worked for Lockheed-Martin, now known as BAE. He was a U S Army veteran having served with the 101st Airborne 326 Engineer Battalion and retiring with the rank of Lt. Colonel after 38 years of service.  He was a 33rd degree mason and was a Past Master of the Eureka Masonic Lodge 335 in Montoursville, PA.

Survivors include his son John E. Tyler, Jr. and his wife Donitta of Glasgow; two grandsons: Jordan Tyler and Josh Payne both of Glasgow; two granddaughters: Cheryl Crain of Glasgow and Jennifer Hendrickson and husband Russell of Florida; three great-grandsons: Preston Payne, Bentley Payne, and Kaydon Crain all of Glasgow; one great-granddaughter: Bryanna Wilborn of Glasgow; two brothers: Robert L. Tyler of PA and Donald L. Tyler of Oakland, CA; two brothers-in-law: Wayne Vincent and wife Wanda of Glasgow, Joe Vincent and wife Darlene of Hiseville; three sisters-in-law: Donna Clark and husband John of Bowling Green, Shirley Deckard and husband Roy of Glasgow, and Diane Garmon and husband  Arvest of Knob Lick.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by three great-grandsons: Zachery, Dylan, and Jaxon Payne; one great-granddaughter: Cheyanne Payne; one brother: Samuel T. Tyler; and his in-laws, Ernest and Della Vincent.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home.  Burial with military honors provided by Glasgow Chapter 20 DAV will be in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.  Visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday with Masonic services 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

