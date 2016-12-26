John Everett Puckett, age 71 of Horse Cave, passed away Sunday December 25, 2016 at The Medical Center Bowling Green. He was born in Munfordville, Ky. He was a retired truck driver and a member of the Horse Cave Christian Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents William Walton Puckett and Iva Lela Dorsey Puckett, two brothers Carroll and Homer Puckett, two half brothers, Herbert and Eddie Puckett, one sister Mae Morrison and a son John Edward (Dinky) Puckett.

Survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Patricia Lacy Puckett, one daughter, Angela Diane Puckett Toth of Lewisburg KY, four grandchildren, Latasha Sturgeon Bean (Chris), of Auburn KY, Travis Sturgeon of Russellville KY, Derek Sturgeon (Sarah) of Horse Cave KY, Deborah Toth Carey (Nick) of Hiseville KY, six great-grandchildren, John Raleigh Sturgeon, Aubrey Sturgeon and Katelen Sturgeon, Emma Bean, Jaelynn Bean and Cannon Carey, one sister, Mary Della Puckett Sturgeon (Jimmy) of Horse Cave KY, two brothers James Puckett of Indianapolis IN and Leon Puckett of Romney IN.

Funeral services will be at 2 PM, Wednesday, December 28, 2016 in the chapel of Winn Funeral Home.

Visitation on Tuesday, December 27, 2016 from 5 PM – 8 PM and on Wednesday 9 AM – 2 Pm in the chapel of Winn Funeral Home.