JOHN HALE JR.

on 03/30/2018 |

John Hale, Jr., 79, of Glasgow died Thursday, March 29, 2018, surrounded by family at his residence.  He was a Barren County native and the son of the late John H. and Jeanette Wilson Hale of Glasgow.  “Junior” was a 3rd generation builder and contractor for over 40 years as well as a Classic Car Enthusiast.  He attended the Coral Hill Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Norma Jean Ragle Hale, of Glasgow; three sons, Jimmy Hale (Maria) of Cave City, Shawn Hale (Jinny) of Glasgow and John Hale III (Antony White) of Chicago, IL; three grandchildren, Gavin Hale, Dakota Hale and Elizabeth Hale; two brothers, Jim Hale (Madeline) of Glasgow and Joe Hale of Smiths Grove; two sisters, Mary Hamilton (Valerie Stokes) of Glasgow and Sybil Kidd (Walter) of Glasgow.  In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara “Sis” Wade (Benny Wade), a sister-in-law Carolyn Hale and a brother-in-law Hack Hamilton.

Funeral services will be 1:00pm Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.  Visitation will be on Monday from 4:00pm-8:00pm and continue Tuesday morning until time for the service at the funeral home.

No Responses to “JOHN HALE JR.”

