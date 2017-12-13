on 12/13/2017 |

John Hamilton Carter, 87, of Glasgow died Wednesday, December 13, 2017 at his residence after a brief illness. He was born on Carter Branch in Cumberland County to the late Sylvester B. and Evelyn Hamilton Carter. Mr. Carter was a member and deacon of Beaver Creek Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years Emogene Smith Carter; a son John T. Carter of Glasgow; 2 grandchildren John Beau Carter (Fiancée Melissa Stinson) of Austin and Chanda Burchett (Richard) of Glasgow; 3 great grandchildren John Andrew Carter, Kylie Burchett and Audry Burchett; a great great granddaughter Emma Grace Carter; 5 sisters Katherine Rogers, Bessie Bunch (J. W.), Sylvia Bray (Donald), Nancy Settle (Bill) and Frances Burdette (Bob) and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 11:00am Saturday, December 16, 2017 at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be after 5:00pm Friday at the funeral home.